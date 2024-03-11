H.G. Infra Engineering Secures Rs 862 Crore Contract From NHAI

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsH.G. Infra Engineering Secures Rs 862 Crore Contract From NHAI
The projects will be built on a hybrid annuity basis with a construction period of 24 months, it said on Monday.

11 Mar 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Road Infra (Source: HG Infra Engineering official website)
Road Infra (Source: HG Infra Engineering official website)

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. has bagged an order worth Rs 862 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a project in Andhra Pradesh.

The project involves the construction of a four-lane highway with paved shoulders from Tamil Nadu to Puttur in Andhra Pradesh and another six-lane highway with paved shoulders from Mallavaram to Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh, according to an exchange filing.

In November 2023, the company secured an NHAI contract to construct a six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering closed 0.26% higher at Rs 908.7 apiece, compared to a 0.83% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

