HG Infra Engineering Promoters Sell 2.74% Stake For 281.36 Crore

Three promoters of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. sold 2.74% stake in the company for Rs 281.36 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.

Girishpal Singh Family Trust offloaded 6.08 lakh shares or 0.93% stake, while Harendra Singh Family Trust sold 6.05 lakh shares or 0.92% stake and Vijendra Singh Family Trust disposed 5.82 lakh shares or 0.89% at Rs 1,566.5 apiece, according to the block deal data on the BSE.

Girishpal Singh Family Trust held 24.84% while Harendra Singh Family Trust held 24.85% and Vijendra Singh Family Trust held 24.84 % stake in the company as of June 2024.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 4.87 lakh shares or 0.74%, Tata Mutual Fund mopped up 4.78 lakh shares or 0.73% and ITI Mutual Fund acquired 2.6 lakh shares or 0.39% among others at Rs 1566.5 apiece.

Earlier on Tuesday, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. received an order worth Rs 781.11 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for a project in Gujarat.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering closed 0.05% higher at Rs 1582.95 apiece, compared to a 0.47% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.