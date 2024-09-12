HDFC In Talks With Global Banks To Offload $1 Billion In Loans

(Bloomberg) -- HDFC Bank Ltd., India’s largest private sector lender, is in talks with several global banks to offload as much as Rs 8,400 crore ($1 billion) in loans to reduce its credit book and bring it more in line with deposits, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are ongoing with banks including Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. ICICI Bank Ltd. is also involved in the talks, one of the people said.

The proposed loan portfolio sales, with terms yet to be finalised, would take place through a debt instrument known as pass through certificates, the people added.

JPMorgan declined to comment. HDFC, Barclays, Citi and ICICI didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Indian banks are under increased regulatory pressure to improve their credit to deposit ratios — a measure of how much of a bank’s deposits are being lent out to borrowers. The loan sales will help HDFC improve that ratio, which has worsened in recent years as growth in credit has outpaced deposits.