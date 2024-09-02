HDFC Bank Surpasses Peers In New Credit Card Additions In July

HDFC Bank Ltd. has topped the charts with its net credit card additions growing to nearly 4 lakh in July. This is the highest credit card additions by the bank after the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions in December 2020, citing technology concerns at the lender.

In July, India's largest private sector bank added nearly 4 lakh credit cards, taking the total number of cards issued to 2.17 crore, RBI data showed.

In comparison, Axis Bank Ltd. added 1.54 lakh credit cards, followed by ICICI Bank Ltd. at 1.44 lakh, and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. added 98,000 cards.

HDFC Bank is showing a strong intent to make a comeback in the credit card space, with its market share in net credit card additions rising rapidly in April-July, according to brokerages.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in terms cards-in-force market share, with an increase of 15 basis points on year in April-July, while ICICI Bank lost its market share by 3 basis points. Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. also shed by 20 bps and 66 bps, respectively, according to a report by Axis Securities.