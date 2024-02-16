HDFC Bank Saw Mixed January As Mutual Funds Cushioned FII Selloff, Says Nuvama

In January, HDFC Bank Ltd. was a key addition among mutual funds, which bought Rs 23,700 crore worth of Indian stocks during the month, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. The lender saw inflows of Rs 12,900 crore.

At the same time, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 28,500 crore worth of stocks in Indian secondary market. This dynamic reflects a noteworthy resilience and positive sentiment among domestic investors, in the face of external selling pressures, Nuvama said in a Feb. 13 note.

"The market's relentless surge is fueled by India's steady economic growth, a favorable political landscape, and unwavering faith from retail/HNI participants," it said.