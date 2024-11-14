Guru Nanak Jayanti Bank Holiday 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On Nov. 15; Check State Wise List

Banks in many parts of India will remain shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab on Friday, Nov. 15. This means that in-person banking services will be unavailable in the branches. Customers are advised to plan their schedules accordingly for any bank-related work.

However, it must be noted that other services of banks including net banking, UPI, and ATM withdrawals or deposits will continue to function without any disruption.

Bank Holidays are set by the Reserve Bank of India and all lenders follow this schedule. Here is a list of states where banks will remain closed on Nov. 15.