Guru Nanak Jayanti Bank Holiday 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On Nov. 15; Check State Wise List
Banks in many parts of India will remain shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab on Friday, Nov. 15. This means that in-person banking services will be unavailable in the branches. Customers are advised to plan their schedules accordingly for any bank-related work.
However, it must be noted that other services of banks including net banking, UPI, and ATM withdrawals or deposits will continue to function without any disruption.
Bank Holidays are set by the Reserve Bank of India and all lenders follow this schedule. Here is a list of states where banks will remain closed on Nov. 15.
States That Will Observe Bank Holiday On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Nov. 15
Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh
Punjab
Haryana
Mizoram
Odisha
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Arunachal Pradesh
Rajasthan
Jammu
Uttar Pradesh
Nagaland
West Bengal
Delhi
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
Himachal Pradesh
Is Nov. 16, Saturday, A Bank Holiday?
According to RBI rules, all banks across India are typically open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. They do not close unless specified otherwise. Since Nov. 16 is the third Saturday of the month, banks will remain open.
However, Nov. 17 is a bank holiday due to a Sunday. All banks in India remain closed on Sundays.
According to Reserve Bank of India guidelines, bank holidays are generally categorised into three types– Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In November
Banks observe several holidays in October and November because of the festive season in India. However, with the festival season now nearly over, there are only two bank holidays remaining in November.
Kanakadasa Jayanti, Nov. 18: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka.
Assembly General Election, 2024, Nov. 20: Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra
Seng Kut Snem, Nov. 23: Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024
Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of Sikhism. The holiday is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. Also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, the day is observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu lunar calendar.