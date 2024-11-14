Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On Nov. 15 On Account Of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Since the holiday is on a Friday, the Indian stock market will remain closed for three consecutive days.
Stock markets in India will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 15, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. This essentially means that no trading activity will take place on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on this day.
Since the holiday is on a Friday, the stock market will remain closed for three consecutive days including the weekends– Saturday (Nov. 16) and Sunday (Nov. 17).
Remaining Stock Market Holidays In 2024
The stock market now has two holidays left for the remainder of this year.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections – Nov. 20, 2024 (The stock exchanges will be closed due to voting in Maharashtra for the Assembly elections)
Christmas – December 25, 2024 (The stock exchanges will be closed in celebration of Christmas.)
Stock Market Trading And Holiday Schedule
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are as follows:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 a.m.
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 a.m.*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 a.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3.40 p.m. and 4.00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 a.m. to 09:00 a.m..
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024
Also known as Gurupurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti is the most important festival for the Sikh community. The day is celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.