Gujarat Gas Focus On Ceramic Makers May Impact Margins, Says Nomura

The aggressive customer-centric campaign by Gujarat Gas Ltd. targeting ceramic makers in Morbi and Surendranagar areas could impact margins negatively mainly due to the gas distribution company's plan to have a price parity with propane, according to Nomura. Propane is used as an alternative to natural gas by ceramic makers.

With the aim of increasing its industrial volumes from ceramic customers in the Morbi and Surendranagar areas, the company invited expressions of interest from customers to purchase natural gas, in March 2024. The goal was to increase volumes from these areas by more than 40%.

Gujarat Gas management disclosed in its FY24 earnings call that they will cap the natural gas prices offered in these regions based on propane prices.