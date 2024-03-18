Gujarat Gas Aims To Add 40% Volume To Its Industrial Segment

Gujarat Gas Ltd. in a bid to attract new customers and increase its volumes in its industrial segment has invited 'expression of interest' from ceramic customers of Morbi and Surendranagar for purchase of natural gas.

The piped natural gas for the industrial segment accounts for 60.4% of the company's total gas volumes in Q3FY24. Currently, Gujarat Gas supplies more than 4 million metric standard cubic meter of natural gas per day to the ceramic customers of Morbi and Surendranagar area.

With the EoI, the gas distributor expects to add another 3 million metric standard cubic meter of natural gas per day to its existing volumes, which is a rise of 42% from the current supply.