TaiyaarHoKarAaiye? Boutique Owners Fear Dent In Indian Festive Wear Market Amid Higher GST

Nirali, in charge of brand management for a mid-level designer label based in Mumbai, is currently in the process of repricing and retagging her entire festive season inventory post the change in GST slabs. Her company sells clothes costing over Rs 2,500, which will now be taxed at 18%, compared with 12% earlier.

Some brands, like the one Nirali works for, have decided to pass on the entire hike to the end customer. They believe that the brand's target audience are too well-heeled to mind footing the additional price.

However, her calls to other multi-designer boutiques in the city revealed that other designers are still contemplating whether to go down that path.

Given that the year has been largely lacklustre, those brands who want to push sales in the festive season may eat the higher cost, given the high margins the category enjoys, she quipped.

Meanwhile, Nirali's strategy is to increase the discount period or go on sale more often, if need be. While fabrics are likely to see some rate rationalisation, embroidery and overheads form the bulk of costs for traditional wear, she explained.