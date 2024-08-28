GQG Increases Stake In GMR Airports Again To Over 5%

US private equity firm GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. to over 5% this month, the airport operator said on Wednesday.

Billionaire Rajiv Jain-backed GQG acquired over 4.5 crore shares representing 0.43% equity from the secondary market on Aug. 23 for around Rs 430 crore. This resulted in the shareholding increasing from 4.74% to 5.17%, the filing said.

The acquisition was done through multiple GQG affiliates.

The private equity firm had initially taken its shareholding in GMR Airports to 7.66% in December last year. It later trimmed its equity in July to below 5%.

GMR Airports is the only listed player in the space in India. The company can handle over 100 million passengers a year and capacity of 80 million is under development.