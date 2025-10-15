Government To Monitor Freight Rates Amid Global Uncertainty, Boost Container Manufacturing: Shipping Secy

The government is closely monitoring the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and its impact on container freight rates for India's shipping industry. According to Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar, officials are are also working on a mechanism to stabilise price uncertainties.

“Container availability is being monitored at the highest level of government. We are working to stabilise freight rates amid global uncertainty,” Kumar told NDTV Profit in an interaction.

The government is also working on building a scheme to incentivise container manufacturing in India, in a broader plan to reduce dependence on imports as well as push domestic manufacturing.

“We are working on a plan to promote domestic container manufacturing so that India is not dependent on imported containers,” he said. Shipping Secretary's statement comes against the backdrop of the Union Cabinet approving a Rs 69,725 crore maritime reform package.