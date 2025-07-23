Good Glamm Group To Dismantle Unified Model, Lenders To Sell Off Individual Brands

The Good Glamm Group sold brands like Sirona, ScoopWhoop and Miss Malini earlier this year. At its peak, the company operated over a dozen brands across beauty, wellness, personal care, and content. It now houses only MyGlamm, Moms Co, Organic Harvest, and St. Botanica.

With the current dismantling of the conglomerate, CEO Sanghvi said that this is the last resort left for the startup after exploring a plethora of solutions like refinancing, partial brand sales, strategic investments, among others

In the three-part note, Sanghvi took full responsibility for the collapse of the group's strategy. “Is this what I hoped for? No. Is this unexpected? To be honest, also No. Is this the right of the lenders? Yes. And as the founder, this is on me,” he said.

“The decisions, the choices that didn’t work, the risks that didn’t pay off… I understand, just saying ‘I’m sorry’ is not enough. I take responsibility, and responsibility isn’t just about reflection; it has to be about commitment.”

In his note, Sanghvi reflected on his journey with the conglomerate. “Good Glamm was my everything... I believed in it so deeply that I never did a secondary, never sold a single share. I was convinced we would build this towards one of India’s most celebrated IPOs. But today, that fear, that dread, has become my reality," he said.

He ended the note by reaching out to fellow founders and employees. “It is my moral responsibility to resolve this for every past and present employee, and for every stakeholder, whether it’s our lenders, vendors, or our equity shareholders, and set things right.”