IPO-Bound Good Glamm Group Enters JV With Serena Williams For Pan-US Brand Launch

The Mumbai-based unicorn is a house of brands that includes MyGlamm, the Moms Co., Sirona, Organic Harvest and St Botanica. Among its content acquisitions are PopXO, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra and Miss Malini.

"When you have a launch of this scale, this is the foundation being laid for a brand that's going to do a few hundred million dollars a year," he said, without specifying the impact this will have on Good Glamm's revenue for FY25.

Sanghvi added that with this partnership, Good Glamm continues to be on the footing to become one of the first global beauty companies to come out of India.

"The way we've had Shiseido Co. came from Japan, Amorepacific Corp. came from South Korea... So, the plan is absolutely to build a global portfolio of brands on a global distribution network," Sanghvi said, while adding that Good Glamm recently also entered the Middle East with its brands—Sirona, Organic Harvest and The Moms Co.

"In the next 12 months, you'll see our reach, with regards to our brands and distribution in different global markets, increasing significantly," he added.