Gold Sales May See 15% Growth On Customs Duty Cut, Says Senco’s Suvankar Sen

There could be a 10-15% rise in gold sales as prices of the yellow metal have been falling, said Suvankar Sen, managing director and chief executive officer of Senco Gold Ltd.

The dip in prices has been triggered by a duty cut on gold and silver announced in Budget 2024. This decrease is expected to boost consumer interest, particularly with key festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Diwali approaching, as well as the wedding season in November, Sen said.

"Historically, when gold prices fall, consumer enthusiasm tends to increase. We anticipate a 10-15% rise in sales due to lower gold prices," he said. In the first quarter, high prices caused some consumer hesitation. However, the current lower prices are likely to stimulate buying activity, according to him.