Godrej Properties Approves Rs 6,000-Crore Fund Raise

Godrej Properties Ltd. on Wednesday approved raising Rs 6,000 crore via debt and equity. The additional fund may be raised through the issuance of securities through public and private offerings, including qualified institutional placement or a mixture of both, the company said in an exchange filing.

The residential and commercial projects company had said on Sept. 26 that its board will meet on Oct. 1 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of securities.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading developers in the country. It has a major presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru. It has entered the Hyderabad market recently.