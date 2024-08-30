MobiKwik Aims For 10% Market Share In Digital Wallets With Pocket UPI

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd.'s aim is with pocket Unified Payments Interface and it wants to get a 10% market share in the entire UPI ecosystem, according to Co-Founder Bipin Preet Singh.

MobiKwik's Pocket UPI, which enables users to make UPI payments using their wallet balance, is receiving good traction, Singh said. "We are the largest wallet and largest in terms of transactions on UPI from a PPI (prepaid payment instruments) point of view. We are doing 2,00,000 transactions every day," he said.

"If 100% transactions today are happening via the bank from the UPI, we want to take 10% from that and move it to digital wallet," Singh told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai.