Deepinder Goyal Reveals Gig Worker Math: Average Rider Earns…

Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal on Friday shared the math to determine the wages of gig workers, claiming that the average earnings per hour rose by nearly 11%.

"In 2025, average earnings per hour (EPH), excluding tips, for a delivery partner on Zomato were Rs 102. In 2024, this number was Rs 92. That’s a 10.9% year-on-year increase. Over a longer horizon also, EPH has shown steady growth," Goyal posted on social media platform X.

Most delivery partners work for a few hours and only a few days in a month, he said. But if someone were to work for 10 hours a day and 26 days per month, then this translates to approximately Rs 26,500 a month in gross earnings, as per Goyal.

After accounting for fuel and maintenance, the net earnings for the delivery partners stands at about Rs 21,000 per month, he claimed.

Goyal explained that earnings per hour are calculated on total hours logged in, including the time when the partner might be waiting to receive an order.

Also, delivery partners "earn 100% of tips" given by customers, he said. The average tip per hour in 2025 on Zomato was Rs 2.6 and in 2024 was Rs 2.4 per hour. "Tips are transferred instantly, with zero deductions. We absorb the payment gateway processing cost ourselves," he added, while noting that about 5% of the orders get tipped on Zomato, and about 2.5% on Blinkit.