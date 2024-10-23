GFCL Arm Raises Rs 1,000 Crore To Expand EV Battery Chemicals Business

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s subsidiary GFCL EV Products Ltd. raised Rs 1,000 crore from several marquee investors to expand battery chemicals business as transition to electric vehicles firms up. The fundraise values the unit at Rs 25,000 crore.

"The promoters of the INOXGFL Group led the round in the fund raise along with several marquee investors, including the family offices of some of the largest business groups in India," a statement said on Wednesday.

The funds will be utilised for the capex requirements of the company as it scales up to capitalise on the large-scale global opportunities in the electric vehicles and energy storage systems (ESS) space, it added.