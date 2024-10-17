GE T&D India Shareholders Approve Name Change

Earlier, on Sept. 18, the company announced that its promoters Grid Equipments Pvt. and GE Grid Alliance BV will sell 11.7% stake in the company, through offer for sale with a greenshoe option of 3.9%.

On Sept. 12, GE T&D India announced that it has bagged orders from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, and Grid Solutions SAS, France, for supply of high-voltage products.

The company reported a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 134.5 crore during the June 2024 quarter, mainly on account of higher income. The company's total income rose to Rs 970.1 crore from Rs 729.5 crore a year ago.