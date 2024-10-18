Garden Reach Shipbuilders Bags Rs 491-Crore Order For Acoustic Research Ship

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd. has received letter of intent for a Rs 491-crore order for an acoustic research ship from the Ministry of Defence, an exchange filing showed on Friday.

The project involves design, construction, certification, commissioning and supply of the acoustic research ship. It is to be executed within 36 months from the signing of contract, the filing added.

The LoI has been awarded by the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Contracts, which is a wing under the Defence Research And Development Organisation of the defence ministry.