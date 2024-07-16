"Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. signed a contract worth approximately Rs 840 crore with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research on Tuesday for the construction and delivery of an ocean research vessel.The ORV, which will have a gross tonnage of 5,900 tonnes, will be capable of diving to depths of up to 6,000 metres and will facilitate comprehensive underwater exploration. The project has a timeframe of 42 months, according to an exchange filing.The ORV is also expected to be equipped for a range of scientific operations, including underway swath multibeam surveys, geophysical seismic surveys, and temperature and depth profiling..The ORV will also effectively carry out surface and deep-sea mooring and data-buoy operations, as well as seabed sampling. It will also undertake ongoing atmospheric observations, surface meteorological and current measurements, and collect upper air data, according to the filing.It will also be able to deploy and retrieve heavy test- and protocol-type equipment and submersibles, such as autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles. Scientists will be able to carry out analytical work and data processing on board, it said.Recently, the Bangladesh government signed an agreement with the shipyard for an advanced tug for the navy of the neighbouring country. GRSE is also building a dredger for Bangladesh and at least four multi-purpose cargo vessels for a German company, apart from 18 warships for the Indian Navy, according to the filing.Shares of GRSE closed 2.51% higher at Rs 2,560.25 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark Sensex..L&T Expects To Win More Global Orders On Ratings Boost"