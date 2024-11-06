FSSAI Set To Meet Major Quick Commerce Representatives For Expiry Date Violations
Quick service companies are allegedly violating regulations that mandates listing of food items with a minimum shelf life of 30% or at least 45 days remaining for sale.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will convene a meeting with key representatives from major quick commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, within the next 10 days, according to three persons aware of the matter.
The primary agenda of this meeting will be to address serious concerns surrounding the sale of consumer goods, especially packaged food items, that are nearing their expiry dates on these online platforms, they told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.
The action comes after various consumer forums and trade bodies have been urging the Union government to act against e-commerce and quick commerce companies for not making mandatory disclosures, such as expiry and best before date for grocery and other daily essentials being sold on their platforms.
They have also appealed to the government to examine the misuse of these channels by fast-moving consumer goods giants by selling near-expiry products. Consumers have complained that these convenience platforms are delivering products with significantly reduced shelf lives, despite the original shelf life being much longer.
"We conducted a survey on 12,000 people across the country and found that at least 57% have concerns with online companies not displaying best before date," said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, an independent community platform that has escalated the findings of this survey to the FSSAI as well as the Department of Consumer Affairs last month.
Some consumers received a packet of bread, typically having a shelf life of five–seven days, with only a day left before expiration. Similar problems were reported by consumers purchasing other perishable items, according to Taparia.
In doing so, these quick service companies are allegedly violating the Food Safety and Standards Amendment Regulations of 2020 that mandates sellers and platforms to list only food items with a minimum shelf life of 30% or at least 45 days remaining for sale.
The food regulator is also set to meet state food safety commissioners this week and instruct them to increase scrutiny of e-commerce and quick-commerce companies to prevent the sale of near-expiry products. According to officials, they are likely to be advised to conduct surprise on-site checks to ensure that warehouses and dark stores of these online platforms do not have products with less than 30% shelf-life remaining.
The quick delivery giants have also come under the scrutiny of Competition Commission of India and the Central Consumer Protection Authority, which operates under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, for different reasons.
Earlier, the All-India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has also appealed to the ministry to implement stricter regulations to curb such malpractices. They claim that the quick commerce platforms are increasingly being exploited as loopholes by the packaged goods industry to push unsold stocks. "This practice, often disguised by steep discounts, poses a significant risk to consumer rights and threatens the stability of traditional retailers," the federation had said in a statement.
Swiggy Instamart, Zomato’s Blinkit and Zepto are among the companies that do not display best-before dates in their product images or descriptions. In contrast, Flipkart Minutes stands out as the only platform that provides transparency by showing the manufacturing and expiry dates of packaged goods sold on its site.
During a raid at Zomato's Hyperpure warehouse, food safety officials in Telangana found 18kg of button mushrooms being labelled as packed on Oct. 30, while the inspection took place on Oct. 29.
Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal, however, claimed that these mushrooms with a future date of packing at the company's Hyderabad facility were already identified by the warehouse team and "were rejected during an inward" quality check. "This is not usual and was due to a manual typing error on the vendor's side. Still, the concerned vendor has been delisted from our database," Goyal had posted on X.