FSSAI Set To Meet Major Quick Commerce Representatives For Expiry Date Violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will convene a meeting with key representatives from major quick commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, within the next 10 days, according to three persons aware of the matter.

The primary agenda of this meeting will be to address serious concerns surrounding the sale of consumer goods, especially packaged food items, that are nearing their expiry dates on these online platforms, they told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The action comes after various consumer forums and trade bodies have been urging the Union government to act against e-commerce and quick commerce companies for not making mandatory disclosures, such as expiry and best before date for grocery and other daily essentials being sold on their platforms.

They have also appealed to the government to examine the misuse of these channels by fast-moving consumer goods giants by selling near-expiry products. Consumers have complained that these convenience platforms are delivering products with significantly reduced shelf lives, despite the original shelf life being much longer.

"We conducted a survey on 12,000 people across the country and found that at least 57% have concerns with online companies not displaying best before date," said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, an independent community platform that has escalated the findings of this survey to the FSSAI as well as the Department of Consumer Affairs last month.