FPIs' January Ownership Of India Stocks Lowest In A Decade At 16.3%: ICICI Securities

Foreign portfolio investors' aggregate holding in Indian stocks fell to a decadal low by the end of January 2024, according to ICICI Securities.

The aggregate holdings of FPIs stood at Rs 62 lakh crore at the end of January 2024, against the total aggregate market capitalisation of Indian equities of Rs 380 lakh crore. This implies that FPI holdings in Indian stocks fell to a decadal-low of 16.3% by the end of January 2024, ICICI Securities said in a note.

The lowest holding of FPIs in recent times is driven by incremental selling in CY24TD, that is around $3.5 billion, and significant outperformance of small caps, where FPIs have lower allocation along with their overall portfolio orientation, the note said.