India Sees Foxconn China Recall As Temporary Disruption, Says No Shortage Of Skilled Workers

India views Foxconn’s recall of 300 engineers to China as a temporary disruption with limited impact on domestic operations.

“This not a major cause of concern. India has sufficient skilled manpower, plus domestic manufacturing is gaining momentum, reducing reliance on imports," a senior official told NDTV Profit.

“At most, this appears to be a disruption lasting about a month or two,” he added, noting that Foxconn’s technicians come from all over the world, not just China. “There’s no shortage of skilled workers here, and many local firms have started building key components, machinery within India,” the official underlined.

While Indian authorities see no major threats, some industry sources warn the engineer recall could affect production timelines particularly of IPhone 17 as Apple prepares for a major rollout in FY26.

Meanwhile, Foxconn continue to expand in India, with plans to hire over 500 Indian workers by the end of this month.

The recall and related export delays are seen as part of China’s broader strategy to retain its dominance in critical electronics manufacturing.

Beijing has been tightening export restrictions on key components, creating fresh obstacles for global firms like Apple that are actively working to diversify production away from China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently projected a $27 billion production value from India in FY26 and is expected to roll out four new models — the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a new variant called the iPhone 17 Air.

In addition to limiting exports of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a key fertiliser, China has also imposed restrictions on rare earth material exports. While India remains heavily reliant on imports of specialty fertilizers, these curbs have increased its vulnerability — despite a gradual decline in China’s share of Indian imports in recent years.