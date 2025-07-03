US Lifts Chip Design Export Curbs As Part Of New China Deal

The Trump administration has lifted at least some export license requirements for chip design software sales in China, as Washington and Beijing implement a trade deal designed to see both countries ease flows of critical technologies.

The US Commerce Department has informed one of the world’s leading chip design software providers, Germany’s Siemens AG, that requirements to seek government licenses for business in China are no longer in place, according to a company statement.

Trump officials originally imposed those export controls in May, as part of a raft of measures responding to China’s limits on shipments of essential rare-earth minerals. Under a trade agreement finalized last week, Washington promised to allow shipments of chip-design software as well as ethane and jet engines to China — provided Beijing honor its pledge to speed approval of critical mineral exports.