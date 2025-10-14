Foxconn Contradicts Minister's Claim Of Rs 15,000 Crore Investment In Tamil Nadu

Business NewsBusinessFoxconn Contradicts Minister's Claim Of Rs 15,000 Crore Investment In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa had claimed that Foxconn has committed an investment of Rs 15,000 crore, which will lead to the generation of 14,000 high-value jobs.

14 Oct 2025, 08:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Foxconn denies claims of fresh investment in Tamil Nadu. (Source: Company website)
Electronics Giant Hon Hai Technology Group, prominently known as Foxconn, on Tuesday denied claims of committing Rs 15,000 crore of additional investment in Tamil Nadu.

The Taiwanese semiconductor giant, in a statement issued to an Indian publication, said its India representative Robert Wu had a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and other officials on Monday. During the meeting, however, "no new investments were discussed", according to the statement issued to the Times of India.

A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa had claimed on social media platform X that Foxconn has committed an investment of Rs 15,000 crore, which will lead to the generation of 14,000 high-value jobs.

(This is a developing story)

