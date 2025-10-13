After Karnataka And UP, Foxconn Commits Rs 15,000 Crore Investment In Tamil Nadu
Foxconn will bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-led advanced tech operations to Tamil Nadu, a senior minister said.
Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn committed Rs 15,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to expand its India footprint after ventures in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
Foxconn’s India representative Robert Wu met Chief Minister MK Stalin and other state officials on Monday. The state's investment promotion agency will be the first in India to have a dedicated 'Foxconn Desk', Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said in a post on X.
"Foxconn will bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-led advanced tech operations to Tamil Nadu. The first-ever Foxconn Desk in India will ensure seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution," he said.
The government claimed the Apple supplier's investment will create 14,000 skilled jobs in Tamil Nadu.
Other Projects
The central government has approved a Rs 3,700-crore semiconductor unit, which will be developed by HCL Group and Foxconn through a joint venture.
The chip unit, to be set up under the India Semiconductor Mission, will come up near Jewar airport of Uttar Pradesh under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. It is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people, according to the government.
The plant will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs and other devices with a display. Five semiconductor units are in advanced stages of construction and this new addition will mark the sixth unit under the mission.
In August, Foxconn's Bengaluru factory, its second-largest manufacturing unit globally, commenced operation with production of iPhone 17 at a small scale.
Apple plans to increase iPhone production to 60 million units this year from about 35-40 million units in 2024-25.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the parent company, has promised to inject $1.5 billion into its India unit as production shifts away from China.