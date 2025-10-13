After Karnataka And UP, Foxconn Commits Rs 15,000 Crore Investment In Tamil Nadu

Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn committed Rs 15,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to expand its India footprint after ventures in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Foxconn’s India representative Robert Wu met Chief Minister MK Stalin and other state officials on Monday. The state's investment promotion agency will be the first in India to have a dedicated 'Foxconn Desk', Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said in a post on X.

"Foxconn will bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-led advanced tech operations to Tamil Nadu. The first-ever Foxconn Desk in India will ensure seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution," he said.

The government claimed the Apple supplier's investment will create 14,000 skilled jobs in Tamil Nadu.