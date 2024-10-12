FMCG Companies Are Sniffing Big Wins In The Pet Care Market

India’s pet food market is currently chomping down on Rs 5000 crore, and it's not slowing down anytime soon. According to Nuvama, the market is set to grow at a 15% CAGR over the next decade.

FMCG giants are already wagging their tails at this potential goldmine. Godrej Consumer Product has announced its foray into the segment through a new subsidiary, Godrej Pet Care.

Emami, with its investment in Cannis Lupus, and Nestlé India, through its Purina brand, have already marked their territory. From dog treats to fancy cat food, these FMCG players are banking on a growing trend of pets being treated like members of the family.

All these companies betting big on our furry friends because India boasts the world’s fifth-largest pet population, with over 31 million dogs and 2.44 million cats. Yet, compared to other countries, pet ownership is still relatively low.

That’s where the growth potential lies, according to Nuvama. FMCG brands already have the distribution networks, and now they’re adapting those to include pet products, making it easier for pet parents to pick up a bag of premium food along with their weekly groceries.

And the market is only getting more sophisticated. According to Nuvama, it’s not just about basic pet food anymore—pet care now includes healthcare, grooming, and even pet-friendly cafes and insurance. Pet care is evolving, and FMCG companies are grabbing their slice of the pie.