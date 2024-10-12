FMCG Companies Are Sniffing Big Wins In The Pet Care Market
Godrej Consumer Products recently announced its entry into the segment with an investment of Rs 500 crore.
Move over shampoos and snacks—pet food is the new play for Fast Moving Consumer Goods companies. The trend of treating pets like family members has led to increased spending on pet products, including food and has sparked the interest of FMCG companies and investors, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
With Godrej Consumer Products' recent announcement of its entry into the pet care category with an investment of Rs 500 crore over five years, brands are sniffing out fresh opportunities to pamper pooches and cater to kitties.
Up and coming private players like Heads Up For Tails, Supertails, Furrever Fit are also joining the fun, turning the pet-care industry into a multi-billion rupee playground, according to Nuvama.
Who’s Joining the Pet Party?
India’s pet food market is currently chomping down on Rs 5000 crore, and it's not slowing down anytime soon. According to Nuvama, the market is set to grow at a 15% CAGR over the next decade.
FMCG giants are already wagging their tails at this potential goldmine. Godrej Consumer Product has announced its foray into the segment through a new subsidiary, Godrej Pet Care.
Emami, with its investment in Cannis Lupus, and Nestlé India, through its Purina brand, have already marked their territory. From dog treats to fancy cat food, these FMCG players are banking on a growing trend of pets being treated like members of the family.
All these companies betting big on our furry friends because India boasts the world’s fifth-largest pet population, with over 31 million dogs and 2.44 million cats. Yet, compared to other countries, pet ownership is still relatively low.
That’s where the growth potential lies, according to Nuvama. FMCG brands already have the distribution networks, and now they’re adapting those to include pet products, making it easier for pet parents to pick up a bag of premium food along with their weekly groceries.
And the market is only getting more sophisticated. According to Nuvama, it’s not just about basic pet food anymore—pet care now includes healthcare, grooming, and even pet-friendly cafes and insurance. Pet care is evolving, and FMCG companies are grabbing their slice of the pie.
Emerging Players
Nuvama reports that high-quality, premium pet products are fast becoming a norm, with pet parents willing to shell out more for their furry friends.
For a long time, Pedigree was synonymous with pet food in India, but now it is joined by a host of brands like Royal Canin (premiumised version of Pedigree), Whiskas, Purina, and Drools.
Heads Up For Tails—a homegrown brand has big plans: it aims to snatch up 10% of the Indian pet care market by financial year 2025. And with numbers like Rs 560 million in revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal alone, they are well on their way, according to the report.
HUFT isn’t just about kibble and chew toys—they’re bringing in the full lifestyle package for pets. From chic collars to luxurious grooming services, HUFT is catering to pets as if they were royalty.
Not only has HUFT taken the market by storm with its pet food segment, which raked in INR 240 million, but their treats and lifestyle products are all the rage among Indian pet parents.
Other players include Mars Petcare, known for leading brands like Pedigree and Whiskas, the brand offers premium pet food with Royal Canin topping the list for specialised nutrition.
Supertails is a fast-growing Bengaluru-based pet care company, that stands out with 'Henlo', a baked dry dog food made from 100% human-grade ingredients.
Furrever Fit is a fresh pet meal delivery brand, that serves fresh, balanced meals delivered within 60 minutes, perfect for pet owners in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurgaon.