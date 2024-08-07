Godrej Consumer Enters Pet Care Business, To Invest Rs 500 Crore In Five Years

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is set to foray into the burgeoning pet care industry, with a war chest of Rs 500 crore planned over the next five years.

The consumer goods giant aims to kick off production for the pet care business, housed under Godrej Pet Care, in the second half of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing.

Godrej Pet Care will have a manufacturing agreement with Godrej Agrovet Ltd., which operates in the animal feed and agribusiness sectors.

Increased pet adoption after the pandemic prompted packaged consumer goods majors like Nestle India Ltd. and Emami Ltd. to enter the sector. Mars Petcare and Himalaya Wellness Co., among others, are the other two major companies operating in the segment.

"Pet foods is a Rs 5,000-crore category with the potential for strong double-digit growth for the next few decades," according to the company.

(This is a developing story.)