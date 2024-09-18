Flipkart Faces Social Media Backlash For Cancelling Smartphone Orders With Massive Discounts

E-commerce giant Flipkart has found itself in the middle of a controversy ahead of its much-awaited annual sale, expected later this month. Aggrieved customers lashed out at the platform, alleging Flipkart was running a scam in the name of heavy discounts.

Posts with the hashtag #flipkart scam were trending on social media platform X, with thousands of users raising their concerns.

Users alleged they had ordered the Motorola G85 5G (128GB) from Flipkart via an offer from FireDrops, which apparently gave away the smartphone for a massive discount of 99%.

Flipkart launched its FireDrops platforms where brands can set challenges for users and offer them NFT-based rewards for completing the challenges.

However, people have flagged the recent Motorola sale as a ‘scam’.

According to one user, the seller, Grahgoods Retail, accepted and dispatched the order, but cancelled it midway.

“On today's early morning, many of us ordered the Motorola G85 5G (128GB) from @Flipkart via the @0xFireDrops 99% off offer. The seller Grahgoods Retail accepted and dispatched the orders and even the product was shipped, but then suddenly cancelled all to be delivered orders on the same time of 18:35:48 PM,” the user said.