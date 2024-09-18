Flipkart Faces Social Media Backlash For Cancelling Smartphone Orders With Massive Discounts
Users alleged that smartphone orders with as much as 99% discount were unceremoniously cancelled by Flipkart.
E-commerce giant Flipkart has found itself in the middle of a controversy ahead of its much-awaited annual sale, expected later this month. Aggrieved customers lashed out at the platform, alleging Flipkart was running a scam in the name of heavy discounts.
Posts with the hashtag #flipkart scam were trending on social media platform X, with thousands of users raising their concerns.
Users alleged they had ordered the Motorola G85 5G (128GB) from Flipkart via an offer from FireDrops, which apparently gave away the smartphone for a massive discount of 99%.
Flipkart launched its FireDrops platforms where brands can set challenges for users and offer them NFT-based rewards for completing the challenges.
However, people have flagged the recent Motorola sale as a ‘scam’.
According to one user, the seller, Grahgoods Retail, accepted and dispatched the order, but cancelled it midway.
“On today's early morning, many of us ordered the Motorola G85 5G (128GB) from @Flipkart via the @0xFireDrops 99% off offer. The seller Grahgoods Retail accepted and dispatched the orders and even the product was shipped, but then suddenly cancelled all to be delivered orders on the same time of 18:35:48 PM,” the user said.
According to him, most orders remain cancelled even as some phones were delivered to customers.
“And when we contacted to Flipkart's customer care service, they are claiming that it was a "price glitch/error," but it wasn’t – the offer was clearly applied officially & automatically,” he alleged.
Customers claimed the offer was explicitly endorsed by Flipkart Firedrops.
According to another user, Vaibhav Gupta, the Motorola phone on sale was originally priced at Rs 17,999 and advertised at Rs 179 after the discount.
With delivery charges and platform fees, the total came to Rs 222.
Dear @Flipkart & @motorolaindia ð— Vaibhav Gupta (@VaibhavguptaTF) September 17, 2024
ð¬We have very serious concerns about the firedrop 99% discount offer.
It's Look Like Totally Scam with thousands of usersð
ðLook At here, what's concernð
A few months ago, Flipkart ran an event called Firedrop @0xFireDrops, where usersâ¦ pic.twitter.com/WmkQOIFBUw
Some other users alleged that they did not receive the phone, but the order was marked as ‘delivered’.
Hey @Flipkart @0xFireDrops what tf is this?— Aaishah (@wassup_aishah) September 17, 2024
Should we file a case against you in consumer court? #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/jmNmddln22
"Totally unacceptable! ð¡ Flipkart needs to address these viral scams immediately. This is not the service we expect! #flipkartscam" pic.twitter.com/aA8qnORwig— NEHA (@Sumidkj) September 18, 2024
@Flipkart @flipkartsupport I didnât receive any call or my order, but it shows as delivered! Wow, what an impressive scam. You start minutes delivery, first improve your delivery services, ð¡ #FlipkartScam #CustomerServiceFail pic.twitter.com/nX7t5ZgZqO— Anuj Dubey ð®ð³ (@anujdubeyy) September 17, 2024
Big Breaking â¹ï¸— à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¶ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤µà¤à¤¶à¤®à¥ (@Niteshshukla51) September 18, 2024
Flipkart first gave offers and then cancelled the orders before the deadline.ð¥´
This is the wrong behaviour by Flipkart, if it is.
Appropriate action should be taken against him.#flipkartscam #iPhone16Pro pic.twitter.com/Mg8OtLeQGP
Users demanded higher compensation, even though Flipkart was offering a Rs 500 gift voucher for failed deliveries. An official statement from Flipkart on the issue is still awaited.