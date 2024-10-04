Flipkart Faces Social Media Wrath For Cancelling Big Billion Sale 2024 Orders After Confirmation
This is the second time in a month that Flipkart has been surrounded by controversy online.
Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale seems to have landed in soup, with many people accusing the e-commerce platform of running a ‘scam’.
#FlipkartScam was trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with users complaining that their orders were cancelled at the last minute.
The e-commerce giant is offering massive price drops on several products ranging from smartphones to laptops during the festive sale that started on Sept. 27. However, users claimed that the company was not delivering the product despite confirming the orders initially.
Why Is The Flipkart Scam Trending?
Multiple X users have alleged that Flipkart is cancelling the orders placed during the Big Billion Day Sale without any prior communication. Sharing posts on the #FlipkartScam, people called out the company for ‘fooling’ customers.
“#flipkartscam, This scam won't stop until we raise our voice against them. In DMs, they just say that the stock is not available. Then why did you take orders and money? Look at the SS and Video. How many orders did Flipkart cancel?” a user complained on X.
#flipkartscam, This scam won't stop until we raise our voice against them. In DMs they just say that the stock was not available. Then why did you take orders and money? Look at the SS and Video. How many orders did Flipkart cancel. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/Dp5KibDLj9— Shah Rukh (@2050Shahrukh) October 2, 2024
Another added that Flipkart cancelled their order, saying that the product was out of stock. However, the app still featured the product in the sale.
“In DMs, they just say that the stock is not available. But the product is available on Flipkart after that they said seller cancelled your order,” they wrote.
#flipkartscam This scam won't stop until we raise our voice against them. In DMs they just say that the stock was not available. But product is available on Flipkart after that they said seller cancelled your order. #IsraelIranWar— Rahul Joshi (@ADV_RAHUL_JOSHI) October 3, 2024
@flipkartsupport @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/U8pyN8Oxza
Another user also shared a similar ordeal, asking Flipkart to respond to their issue.
“#flipkartscam Without any reason they cancel my order. Flipkart executive repeating the same sentence. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart worst service ever. Please reply as soon as possible,” they said.
#flipkartscam without any reason they cancel my order . Flipkart executive repeating the same sentence. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart wrost service ever. Please reply as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/YTr7rfZBmI— Ramjeet yadav (@Ramjeet84518514) October 3, 2024
Here Are Some Other Posts:
"Flipkart's new formula: No discount in sale, only disappointment! ð #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/WNNUbxZ4bi— Arun sisodiya (@kum58993361) October 3, 2024
#flipkartscam#FlipkartBigBillionDays2024— CHARUMATHI MC (@CHARU_MC) October 1, 2024
Items ordered during yesterday's crazy deals were cancelled today without any clear communication,flipkart support is useless and irrelevant on the same. Unfair and big disappointed.
Flipkart's BigBillion days is a Scam.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/tPQj6QZw25
#flipkartscam #FlipkartBigBillionDays2024— Mr.Rupak (@RupakGh97767178) October 2, 2024
Flipkart is doing scam. I ordered a puma shoe but today it get cancelled. I will file complaint against consumer court. Please deliver my product otherwise I will file case. Shame on you @Flipkart @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/BhWVT5rCnb
This is the second time in a month that Flipkart has been surrounded by controversy online. In September, users accused the e-commerce platform of fraudulent activities regarding a FireDrops sale.