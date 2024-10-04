NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsFlipkart Faces Social Media Wrath For Cancelling Big Billion Sale 2024 Orders After Confirmation
ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart Faces Social Media Wrath For Cancelling Big Billion Sale 2024 Orders After Confirmation

This is the second time in a month that Flipkart has been surrounded by controversy online.

04 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>#FlipkartScam was trending on social media platform X, with users complaining that their orders were cancelled at the last minute. (Source: Anirudh Saligrama/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
#FlipkartScam was trending on social media platform X, with users complaining that their orders were cancelled at the last minute. (Source: Anirudh Saligrama/ NDTV Profit)

Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale seems to have landed in soup, with many people accusing the e-commerce platform of running a ‘scam’.

#FlipkartScam was trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with users complaining that their orders were cancelled at the last minute.

The e-commerce giant is offering massive price drops on several products ranging from smartphones to laptops during the festive sale that started on Sept. 27. However, users claimed that the company was not delivering the product despite confirming the orders initially.

Why Is The Flipkart Scam Trending?

Multiple X users have alleged that Flipkart is cancelling the orders placed during the Big Billion Day Sale without any prior communication. Sharing posts on the #FlipkartScam, people called out the company for ‘fooling’ customers.

“#flipkartscam, This scam won't stop until we raise our voice against them. In DMs, they just say that the stock is not available. Then why did you take orders and money? Look at the SS and Video. How many orders did Flipkart cancel?” a user complained on X.

Another added that Flipkart cancelled their order, saying that the product was out of stock. However, the app still featured the product in the sale.

“In DMs, they just say that the stock is not available. But the product is available on Flipkart after that they said seller cancelled your order,” they wrote.

ALSO READ

Delhi High Court Restricts Flipkart's 'Latching-On' Feature For Misleading Customers
Opinion
Delhi High Court Restricts Flipkart's 'Latching-On' Feature For Misleading Customers
Read More

Another user also shared a similar ordeal, asking Flipkart to respond to their issue.

“#flipkartscam Without any reason they cancel my order. Flipkart executive repeating the same sentence. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart worst service ever. Please reply as soon as possible,” they said.

ALSO READ

Swiggy IPO: Shareholders Approve Increasing Fresh Issue Size To Rs 5,000 Crore
Opinion
Swiggy IPO: Shareholders Approve Increasing Fresh Issue Size To Rs 5,000 Crore
Read More

Here Are Some Other Posts:

This is the second time in a month that Flipkart has been surrounded by controversy online. In September, users accused the e-commerce platform of fraudulent activities regarding a FireDrops sale.

ALSO READ

Flipkart Faces Social Media Backlash For Cancelling Smartphone Orders With Massive Discounts
Opinion
Flipkart Faces Social Media Backlash For Cancelling Smartphone Orders With Massive Discounts
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT