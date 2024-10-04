Flipkart Faces Social Media Wrath For Cancelling Big Billion Sale 2024 Orders After Confirmation

Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale seems to have landed in soup, with many people accusing the e-commerce platform of running a ‘scam’.

#FlipkartScam was trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with users complaining that their orders were cancelled at the last minute.

The e-commerce giant is offering massive price drops on several products ranging from smartphones to laptops during the festive sale that started on Sept. 27. However, users claimed that the company was not delivering the product despite confirming the orders initially.