Festive Sales Set To Soar As Centre Pushes For Early GST Rate Cut Rollout

The festive season is here, and retailers irrespective of platform and size are pulling out all the stops to lure buyers and boost sales. The anticipation of an early rollout of GST rates — now coinciding with the Navratri festival in September rather than October — is further prompting brands to frontload stocks and tailor their offers and schemes as they gear up to capitalise on increased consumer spending during this peak sales period.

Industry executives project a 20-30% sales growth this festive season, with early signs suggesting strong consumer sentiment across both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce channels. The proposed GST cut, which would lead prices to fall at least 8-9%, coupled with easy financing schemes and other offers would lift retailers out of a demand slump this year.

"Early indicators of festive sales suggest strong consumer sentiment," said Nilesh Gupta, MD at electronic retail chain, Vijay Sales. "Further, a lower tax rate will definitely push festival demand much higher than expected."