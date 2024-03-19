Explained: How India's New EV Policy Treads Where PLI Scheme Doesn't

India's new electric vehicle policy stands out from the previous one in how it incentivises local manufacturing with a 60% cut on import duties as a start.

The new EV policy is not the country's first attempt at attracting global automobile companies to set shop in India. The government launched the production linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto components in 2021, and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) in 2015.

The obvious advantage to a global company under the new EV policy is the 60% cut on import duties for completely built units in the first five years of their investment in India.

The government will offer a reduced import/customs duty at 15%, as opposed to current 70-100% duty, for a cap of 40,000 units over five years. This comes with the condition that the auto company commits an investment of a minimum $500 million, or Rs 4,150 crore, and sets up a manufacturing facility in India in the first three years.