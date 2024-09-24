EPC Firm EMS To Use Proceeds From Rs 400-Crore QIP For Working Capital

EMS Ltd. will use the proceeds from its recently announced qualified institutional placement to fund its working capital requirements, said the company’s Founder and Managing Director, Ashish Tomar.

The water and sewage infrastructure company’s board, on Sept. 19, approved a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 400 crore at a face value of Rs 10 per share through a QIP.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Tomar said that a sharp spike in the company’s turnover created a need for the QIP.

“We plan to use the proceeds as working capital. The fundraising was needed because of an unexpected growth we experienced in the last financial year from almost Rs 450 crore to a turnover of around Rs 720 crore and further this year also we expect a growth of 30%,” he said.