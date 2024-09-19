EMS Board Approves Fundraise Of Up To Rs 400 Crore Through QIP

The board of directors of EMS Ltd. approved on Thursday a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 400 crore at a face value of Rs 10 per share through a qualified institutional placement. The company will raise the funds in one or more tranches, subject to approval from the shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

Earlier, in a conversation with NDTV Profit, Ashish Tomar, managing director of the firm, highlighted that the company is on track to maintain margins in the range of 24–25% in the current financial year despite diversification.