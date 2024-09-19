EMS Board Approves Fundraise Of Up To Rs 400 Crore Through QIP

NDTV ProfitMarketsEMS Board Approves Fundraise Of Up To Rs 400 Crore Through QIP
The share price has risen 191.98% in the last 12 months and 92.57% on a year-to-date basis on the NSE.

19 Sep 2024, 07:55 PM IST
The board of directors of EMS Ltd. approved on Thursday a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 400 crore at a face value of Rs 10 per share through a qualified institutional placement.

The board of directors of EMS Ltd. approved on Thursday a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 400 crore at a face value of Rs 10 per share through a qualified institutional placement. The company will raise the funds in one or more tranches, subject to approval from the shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

Earlier, in a conversation with NDTV Profit, Ashish Tomar, managing director of the firm, highlighted that the company is on track to maintain margins in the range of 24–25% in the current financial year despite diversification.

"For FY25, revenue is going to grow by somewhat around 30–35% over the previous year. The overall margins, percentage wise, will remain in the same range as the previous year," Tomar said.

Shares of EMS closed 8.09% higher at Rs 815.40 apiece in the BSE, compared to a 0.29% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 191.98% in the last 12 months and 92.57% on a year-to-date basis on the NSE.

