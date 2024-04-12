Elon Musk's India Trip: Strategic Talks With PM Modi, Piyush Goyal Scheduled For April 20-22

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is expected to visit India between April 20 and 22, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Musk is expected to meet several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the details of the planned visit, Musk would also meet other government officials, including Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, the people said.

The preparations for Musk's visit are still underway and the Prime Minister's Office is expected to send out invites next week to prospective guests, the people said.

While government officials will be meeting the Tesla CEO, some industry stakeholders may also be invited, the people said. However, more clarity is awaited and can be expected by next week.

According to a Bloomberg report, Tamil Nadu may pitch itself as a manufacturing site for Tesla ahead of Musk's visit to India. It also said that Tesla has been weighing setting up an EV plant in India, but a final commitment is yet to be made.