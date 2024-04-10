Elon Musk To Meet PM Modi, Announce Tesla's India Investment Plans: Reports

Tesla Inc.'s Elon Musk is said to visit New Delhi this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce the electric carmaker's plans to 'Make in India'. The billionaire will meet Modi in the week of April 22, and will separately make an announcement about his India plans, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two people aware of the development. The Tesla CEO will be accompanied by other executives during his visit.

Musk's final India trip agenda could still change.

Modi's office and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

Musk and Modi last met in New York in June, and Tesla for months lobbied India to lower import taxes on electric vehicles, while it weighed opening a factory in the country.

In March, India unveiled a new EV policy lowering import taxes to 15% from 100% on some models, if a manufacturer invests at least $500 million and sets up a factory too.