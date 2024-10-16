Elon Musk Takes On Mukesh Ambani Over Satellite Spectrum

"That does not mean that spectrum does not come without a cost. What that cost is and what the formula of that cost is going to be, will not be decided by you or me... it will be decided by TRAI... and there is a paper that has already been circulated by TRAI, and we have a regulatory authority for telecom, and that regulatory authority of telecom has been empowered by the constitution to decide what that administrative pricing is going to be," he said.