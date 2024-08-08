TRAI To Begin Consultation On Spectrum Allocation For Satellite-Based Telecom Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will initiate a consultation process next month to define the terms, conditions and modalities for the administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based telecom services.

This move comes as the satellite communications sector in India is experiencing significant growth and holds the potential to advance the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti announced the upcoming consultation at the 'India SatCom 2024' event, organised by the Broadband India Forum.

He explained that the Telecom Act allows for spectrum assignment through an administrative process for certain satellite-based services, and TRAI is preparing to issue a consultation paper on this topic.

The consultation paper, expected in the first week of September, will address pricing and other relevant issues. Lahoti emphasised the crucial role of satellite communications in enhancing broadband access, particularly in remote areas, and in supporting connectivity for various applications including vehicles, vessels, and IoT devices.

He also highlighted the importance of satellite systems in disaster relief when terrestrial networks are compromised.

Lahoti noted that advancements in satellite technology, such as high throughput satellites and software-defined satellites, are expected to drive next-generation capabilities and support future 5G and 6G networks.

TRAI is also exploring the possibility of streamlining authorisations and simplifying conditions to foster a more conducive business environment.

Rahul Vats, director of Eutelsat OneWeb India and Co-Chair of BIF's Satcom Committee, showcased successful trials of satellite technology in remote locations, demonstrating speeds of over 200 Mbps.

He confirmed that the company is prepared to address communication needs in disaster scenarios with their existing infrastructure.

The consultation will play a key role in shaping the future of satellite communications in India, ensuring it aligns with the country’s evolving digital landscape.

