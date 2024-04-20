Elon Musk Delays India Trip Citing 'Heavy' Tesla Obligations
Elon Musk has confirmed a delay in a planned trip to India where he was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as confirmed via a post on x.com (formerly twitter.com), citing "very heavy Tesla obligations."
The chief of American multinational automotive company was originally scheduled to visit the country on April 21-22nd.
A rescheduled timeline for his visit was not yet released, though he revealed that he looks forward to a visit later this year, as stated in a post on platform X.
Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024
Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2-3 billion to make and sell electric cars in India, post his meet with the Prime Minister in New Delhi, according to a Reuters report.
An earnings call for Tesla scheduled on April 23 was postulated to be the reason for a delay in his trip by users on x.com.