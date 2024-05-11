Eicher Motors To Pay Highest Dividend In Four Years

Eicher Motors Ltd. will pay the highest dividend in four years after the board recommended Rs 51 per share for fiscal 2024. The proposal will require shareholders' nod at the ensuing 42nd annual general meeting, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval. The Royal Enfield parent will distribute Rs 1,396 crore to shareholders.

The previous highest dividend was announced in March 2022 of Rs 125 apiece. In FY23, the company paid Rs 37 per share.