Eicher Motors' Strategy Pivot Boosts Stock As Analysts Raise Target Price

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s new strategy to focus on sales growth rather than margins has enthused Dalal Street with the stock rising as much as 8.37% in trade on Thursday. The counter rallied in a falling market even as the Royal Enfield maker's post muted second quarter results.

In its post earnings call, the management mentioned it was shifting focus to higher sales growth. This is a key pivot from its preference towards Ebitda margins.

The management also highlighted higher sales growth in festive period and better rural performance aided by reintroduction of key products. Brokerages are cautiously optimistic on the stock, noting the glaring uptick in marketing spend and potential near-term pressures on Ebitda margins.