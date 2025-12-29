Domestic Aviation Industry Estimated To Post Rs 17,000-18,000 Crore Loss In FY26

The domestic air passenger traffic for November 2025 was estimated at 1.54-crore, 8.4% higher than 1.42-crore in November 2024 and 10.1% higher than 1.40 crore in October 2025, it said.

For April-November 2025, domestic air passenger traffic was about 10.96 crore, reflecting a 2.2% year-on-year growth, as per the ratings agency.