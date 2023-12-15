Domestic Air-Passenger Traffic Rises 9% In November On Festival Demand
The domestic air-passenger traffic rose 9% in November as more travellers took to the skies amid the festival season.
Air traffic increased to 1.27 crore compared to 1.17 crore in the same month last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.
IndiGo remained the top airline in November, but its market share fell to 61.8% from 62.6% in October, according to the DGCA data.
Airlines owned by the Tata Group had a combined market share of 26.5%, compared to 26.8% from October. While Air India and AIX Connect maintained their market share at 10.5% and 6.6% respectively, Vistara's market share fell 30 basis points to 9.4%, it said.
Cash-strapped SpiceJet Ltd., which recently announced a fundraise to strengthen its balance sheet, improved its market share to 6.2% from 5% last month, according to the aviation regulator.
Akasa Air's market share remained at 4.2% for the fourth-consecutive month after the sudden exit of some pilots threw a spanner on its growth plans.
Akasa Air was the most-punctual airline in November with an on-time performance of 78.2%, followed by IndiGo at 77.5%, Vistara at 72.8%, AIX Connect at 69.7% and Air India at 62.5%.
SpiceJet's on-time performance worsened to 41.8% compared with 58.1% in October.