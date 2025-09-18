Dixon Tech Shares In Focus After Rs 553-Crore Acquisition To Boost Mobile Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. will acquire Delhi-based Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 553 crore to boost its mobile manufacturing capabilities.

The company has entered into a share subscription and purchase agreement with Kunshan Q Tech's promoters to acquire a 51% equity stake on a fully diluted basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The deal was announced in July.

Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics is involved in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of camera and fingerprint modules for mobile handsets, Internet of Things systems, and automotive applications. Its turnover for the financial year 2025 was Rs 1,977 crore.

The company will become a joint venture of Dixon Tech and Q Tech Singapore upon closing of the proposed transaction. Q Tech Singapore will own 49% of Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics.

"The proposed acquisition will further enhance DTIL's manufacturing excellence and execution capabilities in mobile handsets, IoT devices and automotive applications, thereby strengthening the company's backward integration plans," Dixon Tech said.