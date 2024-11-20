Distributors' Body Voices Alarm Over Unsold Honasa Stock Worth Rs 300 Crore

Honasa, however, has denied the allegations, noting that the figures mentioned by the FMCG distributors body is “inconsistent" with the sales driven through the channel.

"We have actively and transparently addressed our transition (under Project Neev) to a direct distribution model during our results for Q2 FY25. Significant progress has been made to remove stocks worth Rs 63 crore from our distribution system as part of transition away from super stockists. All secondary claims from active distributors have been cleared up till August and the rest are in final stages," the company said in a statement.

Citing Nielsen data, Honasa said that the company's stock turnover tatio has improved from 35 to 27 days in the past year while the category still stands at 35 days in general trade.

"This directly disproves the claim of high expiry of stock in retail," it said.