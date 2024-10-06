Diffusion Engineers Plans To Double Capacity With IPO Proceeds

Diffusion Engineers Ltd. plans to double its existing capacity through the funds raised via its initial public offering, the company’s management said after its shares made their market debut on Friday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Diffusion Engineers chairman and managing director Prashant Garg said that the company is already at 85–90% levels of capacity utilisation at present, and the capex from the funds will help them scale it up.

“What also happens is that when you have associated equipment in a bigger space, you tend to get better utilisation, and the manufacturing capacities get freed up and generated. We expect a minimum double capacity, and it may be higher as well,” he explained.

Shares of Diffusion Engineers were listed at a premium of 15.18% on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 193.50 apiece and soon hit the upper circuit of 5%.

The shares were listed at a premium of 11.9% on the BSE at Rs 188 apiece.