Diffusion Engineers Share Price Hits Upper Circuit Post Listing At 15% Premium Over IPO Price

Diffusion Engineers Ltd. share price hit the 5% upper circuit on Friday. It opened on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 193.50 apiece, a premium of 15.18% over the issue price of Rs 168 apiece. The stock listed at Rs 188 per share on the BSE, marking a premium of 11.9%.

Diffusion Engineers share price jumped 20.93% to Rs 203.17 apiece today. It remained locked in the upper circuit as of 12:26 p.m.

The IPO was subscribed 114.49 times on its third and last day of bidding.

"We will be increasing our capacity in the heavy engineering division and will expand our electrode division with the funds received," Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Mehta told NDTV Profit. The expansion is set to begin soon, he said. The company's topline is expected to be in double digits in the next two to three years.

Speaking of their plans on international expansion, Prashant Garg, chief managing director of the company, said that they are already present or looking to expand into countries whose markets possess a prominent steel and cement sector presence, like Turkey, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, due to the company's strong credentials and track record in the above sectors.