Diamond Power Bags Rs 109 Crore Contract To Supply Power Cable To Swastika Infra

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. received a letter of intent worth Rs 109 crore from Swastika Infra Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of power cables.

Swatika Infra is a contractor of Madhya Gujarat Vij Co.

The firm is to supply 240 square millimetre-long XLPE Al 3 core cables of 11 kilovolts for a project under MGVCL's schemes, according to an exchange filing. The contract is to be executed by March 2025.

The work does not fall under related-party transactions, and none of the promoters or promoters' groups have any interest in the entity, according to the exchange filing.